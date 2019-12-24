Brokerages Expect BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,018.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlueLinx by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,571. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

