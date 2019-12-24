Brokerages Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.51. International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $183,995 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

