Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.30 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Bytom has a market cap of $66.47 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Neraex, FCoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008956 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, EXX, FCoin, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Neraex, BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

