Carry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $538,327.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $538,327.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,190,697,446 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

