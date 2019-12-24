Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Catex Token has a market cap of $409,512.00 and approximately $14,420.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

