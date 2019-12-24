Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cision reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CISN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cision by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cision by 96.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cision during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cision stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Tuesday. 431,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85. Cision has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

