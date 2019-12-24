CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Dividend of $2.50

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 144.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.40. 69,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.26. CME Group has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

