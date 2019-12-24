Coin Lion Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $266,410.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

