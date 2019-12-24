Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,356.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

