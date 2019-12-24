Comparing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -84.03% N/A -21.60% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.98%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 6.55 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.78 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.11

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

