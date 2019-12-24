Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0898

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $487,484.00 and approximately $88,108.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00582640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00233730 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,050,264 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,782 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

