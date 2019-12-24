Constellation One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.