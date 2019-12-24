Contrasting State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) & Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. State Auto Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial 2.31% 4.88% 1.48% Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares State Auto Financial and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.28 billion 1.04 $12.80 million $1.20 25.50 Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.81 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.65

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for State Auto Financial and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats State Auto Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

