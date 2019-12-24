COTI Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $600,261.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

