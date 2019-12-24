Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Couchain has a market capitalization of $9,119.00 and $7,786.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

