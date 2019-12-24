Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, UEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

