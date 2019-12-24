Critical Contrast: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Dimeco (NYSE:DIMC)

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dimeco and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 2 0 2 0 2.00

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Dimeco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dimeco and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $33.40 million N/A $7.99 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $32.99 billion 2.13 $5.22 billion $0.71 12.32

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Volatility and Risk

Dimeco has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dimeco and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 16.84% 19.01% 1.87%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Dimeco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

