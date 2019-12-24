Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

