Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $481,961.00 and approximately $552.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00661308 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,398,343 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,614 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.