CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $948.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

