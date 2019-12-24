DABANKING Price Tops $0.18 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DABANKING token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. During the last week, DABANKING has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. DABANKING has a market cap of $941,804.00 and $5,545.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DABANKING

DABANKING’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,178,134 tokens. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io.

Buying and Selling DABANKING

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

