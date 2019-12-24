DECOIN Price Hits $0.0425 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,009.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,373,039 coins and its circulating supply is 26,036,426 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

