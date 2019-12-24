Dent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $294,486.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $294,486.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Dent has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Liquid, Coinrail, Binance, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, Allbit, IDEX, CoinBene, WazirX, FCoin, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

