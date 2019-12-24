Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $59,286.00 and $194.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

