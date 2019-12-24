Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently:

12/24/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.25 ($23.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.25 ($23.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.60 ($19.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/8/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €17.30 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.24 ($18.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.21 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching €16.46 ($19.14). 3,079,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.