Elliot Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5,548.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 126% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,548.00 and $54.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,887,869 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,165 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.