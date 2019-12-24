Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. Equity BancShares reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the third quarter worth $1,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equity BancShares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

