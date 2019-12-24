Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,062. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

