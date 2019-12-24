ETFS CORE/ETF (ASX:CORE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32

ETFS CORE/ETF (ASX:CORE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$60.11.

