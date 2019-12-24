ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ZYUS traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$13.91 ($9.87). 6,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$13.75 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.46.

