ETHplode (ETHPLO) Hits One Day Volume of $38.22 Million

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ETHplode token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and VinDAX. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $52,986.00 and approximately $38.22 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode’s total supply is 50,060,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,457,832 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @

ETHplode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

