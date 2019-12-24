EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) Plans $0.21 Interim Dividend

EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$65.14.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EUSTX50/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUSTX50/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.