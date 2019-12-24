Factom (FCT) Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00029974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,977,067 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

