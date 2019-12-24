Fate Therapeutics (FATE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) recently:

12/10/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/15/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2019 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/6/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

11/6/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 499,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

