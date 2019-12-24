FLO Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $24,873.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

