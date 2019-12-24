Flowchain (FLC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00023836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $27,104.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

