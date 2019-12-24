FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. FunFair has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, LATOKEN, Livecoin, ABCC, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.