GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

TECH stock traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$82.40 ($58.44). 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$80.75 and a 200 day moving average of A$76.20.

