GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,671.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $171,637.00 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

