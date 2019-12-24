Goldman Sachs Group Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.33. 521,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.39.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

