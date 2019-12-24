Golem Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $29.40 million and $1.12 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Iquant, Koinex and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bithumb, Liqui, Tidex, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, GOPAX, DragonEX, Coinbe, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, BigONE, Koinex, WazirX, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Binance, Poloniex, OOOBTC, BitMart, BitBay, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Braziliex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.