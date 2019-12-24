Graft Market Cap Hits $255,534.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $255,534.00 and $13,082.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00634873 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003669 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

