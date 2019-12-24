Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $28.68 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00013310 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, LBank, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,561,700 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bisq, Hotbit, LBank, BitForex, TradeOgre and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

