Head to Head Analysis: CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50 RingCentral 0 3 14 1 2.89

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $162.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CHURCHILL CAP C/SH is more favorable than RingCentral.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04% RingCentral -4.06% -1.61% -0.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A RingCentral $673.62 million 21.00 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -4,214.00

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

