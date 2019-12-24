Head to Head Review: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Software and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $108.71 million 4.45 $6.80 million $0.28 54.11 Altair Engineering $396.38 million 6.57 $13.72 million $0.37 98.05

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 6.51% 7.76% 5.49% Altair Engineering -3.85% 4.40% 2.32%

Volatility & Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Software and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altair Engineering 1 4 1 0 2.00

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $14.52, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $35.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than American Software.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats American Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

