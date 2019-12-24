Head-To-Head Survey: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CubeSmart pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.58% 9.98% 4.53% Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Caretrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $597.94 million 10.14 $163.89 million $1.64 19.10 Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 12.47 $57.92 million $1.28 16.00

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CubeSmart and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 4 0 1 2.00 Caretrust REIT 1 1 5 0 2.57

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Caretrust REIT on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

