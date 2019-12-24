Holo Hits One Day Volume of $6.48 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, OOOBTC and ABCC. Holo has a total market cap of $105.58 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,520,544,024 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Liqui, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Fatbtc and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.