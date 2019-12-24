Hyperion Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. Hyperion has a market cap of $19.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.