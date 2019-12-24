Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) has been given a C$11.50 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.76. 116,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,814. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The stock has a market cap of $256.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.39.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

