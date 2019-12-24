Insider Buying: Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) Insider Acquires 30,501 Shares of Stock

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 30,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,396.39 ($30,068.36).

Shares of D2O traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$1.38 ($0.98). 15,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.41. Duxton Water Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $166.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

About Duxton Water

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

